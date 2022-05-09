69.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 9, 2022
type here...

Fire destroys old home on property slated for apartments behind Sam’s Club

By Staff Report

A fire early Monday morning burned down the old Fennell family home on property slated for apartments behind Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.

Smoke from the fire was visible from quite some distance. Information about how the fire may have started was not immediately available. The house was slated for demolition as part of the apartment project.

Smoke was seen coming from behind Sams Club in Lady Lake
Smoke was seen coming from behind Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.
Smoke could be seen from the fire Monday morning
Smoke could be seen from the fire Monday morning.

The Fennell home was situated in a 44-acre heavily wooded site at County Road 25 and Griffin Avenue. The complex to be constructed at the site will be called the Lady Lake Square apartments. The developer of the apartments is the Benchmark Group, which has a long relationship with the Town of Lady Lake. Benchmark has brought in a host of successful retail including Best Buy, Sam’s Club, Texas Roadhouse, Longhorn Steakhouse and Lady Lake Commons which includes Miller’s Ale House and Earth Fare.

Benchmark acquired the property from the Fennell family in 2016. The Fennells made the land available for Lady Lake to build its town hall 20 years ago. The street that runs beside town hall is named Fennell Boulevard.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Floridians shouldn’t have to wait for gasoline tax relief

A Villager applauds Gov. Ron DeSantis’ action on a $1 billion tax cut bill, but wishes the gas tax relief portion of the plan wouldn’t be held off until October.

Let Disney pay its fair share

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that many do not understand the deal Disney has enjoyed in Florida and he suggests it’s time for Disney to pay its fair share.

Making guests pay for passes could help fund revival of Katie Belle’s

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident offers the idea that charging for guest passes could help fund the revival of Katie Belle’s.

The future of politics

A Village of Alhambra resident weighs in on the state of politics in America. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A thank you for Sumter County’s civic-minded citizens

A Villager running for Sumter County Commission is grateful to those who signed his election petitions.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos