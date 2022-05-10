82.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
type here...

Suspected prowler arrested at Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake

By Meta Minton
Zachary Elmore
Zachary Elmore

A suspected prowler was arrested at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake.

Residents of the apartment complex contacted law enforcement after they spotted a man Saturday night walking up to vehicles in the parking lot and pulling the door handles, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When police initially attempted to communicate with the man, he made “incoherent statements” and identified himself at “Netzach.” Officers determined that the man was 33-year-old Zachary Elmore of Fruitland Park, who had been arrested in April after he was seen peering through car windows at a family’s home in Fruitland Park.

When he was being patted down in the Rolling Acres Apartments parking lot, he was found to be in possession of a glass pie.

The Illinois native was arrested on charges of loitering/prowling and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,500 bond.

Elmore has a long history of arrests and in 2020 was arrested in the theft of a pizza delivery vehicle at Domino’s in Lady Lake.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What’s become of our country?

A Village of Pennecamp resident is worried about what is happening to the United States. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The fourth generation is now taking over The Villages

A 20-year resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the observation that the fourth generation is now stepping up to leadership roles in The Villages.

Developer is replacing Brett Hage with John Temple (Part 2)

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that the Developer of The Villages is steering money to the candidate he hopes will replace state Rep. Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives.

Insurance companies are profitable and leave homeowners holding the bag

A Village of Caroline resident reacts to insurance companies objecting to all of the roof replacement claims in Florida. Homeowners who haven’t even filed claims are at risk of losing their coverage.

Lady Lake could acquire Katie Belle’s and abandoned theater through eminent domain

A Village of Del Mar resident with a legal background suggests that Lady Lake could acquire Katie Belle’s and the abandoned movie theater through eminent domain. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos