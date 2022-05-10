Suspected prowler arrested at Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake

A suspected prowler was arrested at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake.

Residents of the apartment complex contacted law enforcement after they spotted a man Saturday night walking up to vehicles in the parking lot and pulling the door handles, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When police initially attempted to communicate with the man, he made “incoherent statements” and identified himself at “Netzach.” Officers determined that the man was 33-year-old Zachary Elmore of Fruitland Park, who had been arrested in April after he was seen peering through car windows at a family’s home in Fruitland Park.

When he was being patted down in the Rolling Acres Apartments parking lot, he was found to be in possession of a glass pie.

The Illinois native was arrested on charges of loitering/prowling and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,500 bond.

Elmore has a long history of arrests and in 2020 was arrested in the theft of a pizza delivery vehicle at Domino’s in Lady Lake.