Wednesday, May 11, 2022
DUI suspect arrested after rear-end crash in U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone

By Meta Minton
Danielle Lynn Garris
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a rear-end crash in the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone in Lady Lake.

The driver whose car was rear ended flagged down a police officer shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Fennell Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The driver who had caused the accident, 40-year-old Danielle Lynn Garris of Lady Lake, was still seated in her car by the side of the road. She admitted she had been drinking. She refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and she would not provide a breath sample.

The Pennsylvania native was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

This past Sunday, a woman was airlifted after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. The teen driver who caused the crash said he was distracted by his GPS.

In April, two teens were killed in a crash on the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone near Water Oak.

Police have repeatedly pleaded with the public to slow down and use caution in the construction zone.

