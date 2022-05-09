Woman airlifted from construction zone crash after teen driver distracted by GPS

A woman was airlifted Sunday afternoon from a crash in the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone in Lady Lake after a teen driver admitted he had been distracted by his GPS.

Marquez Moore Luvarion, 16, of Melbourne, was driving a four-door Hyundai Elantra at 2:26 p.m. Sunday northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was distracted by his GPS, setting off a chain-reaction crash involving two vehicles ahead of him in traffic, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Tacilla Grigsby, 40, of Leesburg, was a passenger in a white Chevy Equinox which was directly rear-ended by Luvarion’s vehicle. She was flown by helicopter as a trauma patient to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Brian Grigsby, 37, also of Leesburg, who had been driving the Chevy Equinox was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. An 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl traveling in the Grigsbys’ vehicle were also taken to The Villages hospital.

The driver of the third vehicle, 43-year-old Sarah Michelle Hafner of Belleview, who was at the wheel of a black 2010 Ford Explorer, was not injured. She was able to drive her vehicle from the scene of the crash. The other two vehicles were removed by Kling Towing.

Luvarion suffered minor injuries and was transported by Marion County EMS to Advent Waterman Hospital in Tavares. He was ticketed on charges of careless driving and driving without a license.

Two teens were killed last month in a crash in the construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.