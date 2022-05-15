89.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 15, 2022
type here...

It is scary what is happening to the United States of America

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Pennecamp resident failed to include the following in his May 10 letter “What’s become of our country?”:
• The censorship of books and education just like in the communistic countries we learned about in school; the hiding of our history regarding slavery, and the treatment of America’s Natives. For what purpose? To protect the fragile self-image of our fragile-minded white children from GUILT!
• And by-all means, don’t say GAY in the classroom!
Oh yes, indeed, our country has evolved into a mess.
• The insurrection of Jan. 6, and our various leaders’ rapid turn-about face on that subject, the lack of support for finding out exactly what led up to it; the continuous claims of voter fraud by our voted-out president, and the lack of proof for that continuous claim; the RINO calling of those who follow the GOP core values of yesteryear, i.e. like the Liz Cheneys and the Mitt Romneys, when the true Republicans-in-name only are those who align with the most un-American values of Donald J. Trump. Yes, I heartily agree it is scary what is happening to the United States of America.

Lee Hoffman
Haciendas of Mission Hills

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Residents’ money should not be used to rebuild windmill at Brownwood

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident argues that residents’ money should not be used to rebuild a windmill at Brownwood.

Not enough parking for the handicapped at BJ’s

A disabled combat veterans contends there is not enough parking for the handicapped at the new BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Alligator education needed in The Villages

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends education about alligators is desperately needed in The Villages.

E-biker responds to couple’s complaint in the Village of Bradford

In a Letter to the Editor, an E-biker responds to a Village of Bradford couple who complained about being buzzed on the walking paths south of State Road 44.

Tear down the windmill and water tower and leave them down

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough woman expresses her strong opposition to rebuilding the decorative windmill and water tower at Brownwood. She says it’s time to get rid of them for good.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos