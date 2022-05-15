To the Editor:

The Pennecamp resident failed to include the following in his May 10 letter “What’s become of our country?”:

• The censorship of books and education just like in the communistic countries we learned about in school; the hiding of our history regarding slavery, and the treatment of America’s Natives. For what purpose? To protect the fragile self-image of our fragile-minded white children from GUILT!

• And by-all means, don’t say GAY in the classroom!

Oh yes, indeed, our country has evolved into a mess.

• The insurrection of Jan. 6, and our various leaders’ rapid turn-about face on that subject, the lack of support for finding out exactly what led up to it; the continuous claims of voter fraud by our voted-out president, and the lack of proof for that continuous claim; the RINO calling of those who follow the GOP core values of yesteryear, i.e. like the Liz Cheneys and the Mitt Romneys, when the true Republicans-in-name only are those who align with the most un-American values of Donald J. Trump. Yes, I heartily agree it is scary what is happening to the United States of America.

Lee Hoffman

Haciendas of Mission Hills