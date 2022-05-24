New neighbor arrested after fellow residents complain about her nudity and vulgar behavior

A woman who moved into a Wildwood neighborhood about three months ago has been arrested after complaints of her nudity and vulgar behavior.

The straw that broke the camel’s back apparently occurred on Sunday evening when 29-year-old Diandra Vanetta Latrice Reeves walked out into the 400 block of Kilgore Street, lowered her pants, and spread apart her bare buttocks, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

“Kiss my ass, hoes,” she told her neighbors. She also slapped her bare buttocks, the report said.

Tenants said she had been causing disturbances since she moved in.

Reeves had been arrested earlier this month after allegedly throwing a rock at a woman’s car in the same neighborhood.

As a result of Sunday’s incident, Reeves was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.