90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 30, 2022
type here...

Police seeking suspect who stole PVC irrigation pipes from construction site

By Staff Report

Wildwood police are seeking a suspect who stole PVC irrigation pipes from a construction site in the southern end of The Villages.

The man was seen taking the purple piping on May 19 from a construction site in the vicinity of U.S. 301 and Marsh Bend Trail.

He was driving a silver Ford F-150 with a black cargo rack attached to the bed. He is described as a white male, wearing a gray shirt, straw hat and blue jeans.

Police are looking for this suspect in the theft of PVC irrigation pipe from a construction site.
Police are looking for this suspect in the theft of PVC irrigation pipe from a construction site.

Anyone with information should contact Lt. O’Neill at (352) 661-6192 or by email at [email protected]

The Wildwood Police Department recently released its annual crime statistics report which pointed to a problem with theft at construction sites in the areas where new homes are being built.

Earlier this month a man was arrested after he was found lingering around a construction site at a suspicious hour in the Villages of Southern Oaks.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Congressional candidate just another chaos-creating media hound

A Village of St. Charles resident offers an opinion on Laura Loomer, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Police need to enforce speed limit on cars and golf carts

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls on police to enforce the speed limit on cars and golf carts.

Residents don’t need windmill and water tower

In a Letter to Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends the Developer needs the fake windmill and water tower at Brownwood more than the residents.

Some weapons should be outlawed

A Lady Lake resident calls on Congress to outlaw the sale and manufacture of any automatic rifle capable of firing multiple rounds of bullets simultaneously. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We have a broken system

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends our system is broken when individuals with mental disorders can buy weapons.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos