Police seeking suspect who stole PVC irrigation pipes from construction site

Wildwood police are seeking a suspect who stole PVC irrigation pipes from a construction site in the southern end of The Villages.

The man was seen taking the purple piping on May 19 from a construction site in the vicinity of U.S. 301 and Marsh Bend Trail.

He was driving a silver Ford F-150 with a black cargo rack attached to the bed. He is described as a white male, wearing a gray shirt, straw hat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Lt. O’Neill at (352) 661-6192 or by email at [email protected]

The Wildwood Police Department recently released its annual crime statistics report which pointed to a problem with theft at construction sites in the areas where new homes are being built.

Earlier this month a man was arrested after he was found lingering around a construction site at a suspicious hour in the Villages of Southern Oaks.