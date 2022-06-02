Villagers sharply divided as to whether ban should be lifted on resident at swimming pool

Villagers are sharply divided as to whether a ban should be lifted on a resident at a swimming pool in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Sumter Landing Community Development District is being asked to consider an appeal from Villager Ed McGinty, who wants to be allowed to return to his neighborhood pool in the Village of Hadley. He was banned from the pool last year and arrested when he returned there against a judge’s order. However, the political lightning rod was acquitted in a trial in April.

“I do believe he should be allowed to go to any pool he so desires. Unfortunately, if you’re not pro-Trump in The Villages it’s not the place for you,” said resident Robin Benjamin.

Many Villagers are taking aim at the woman with whom McGinty has had a long-running political feud.She was wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt which reportedly triggered the incident which ended in McGinty’s arrest.

“I do think he should be allowed back in the Hadley pool. The person who should be banned is the lady who wore the vulgar T-shirt,” said Rita Dirksing.

Villager Fred Brillante Sr. said the conflict was rooted in a “stupid political argument.” He called on fellow residents to exercise better judgement in expressing themselves when it comes to politics.

“When I see a person with a political message such as a bumper sticker or T-shirt in this politically charged atmosphere I think them somewhat insane or a moron or both. And that’s either political party,” he said.

Donald Carroll said there are plenty of pools where McGinty can swim.

“There are rules and regulations in place in our community to protect the residents from people that feel that they can ‘bully’ anyone that they feel don’t have their point of view. Personal, I feel that Mr. McGinty should never be allowed back at that pool where the person would have to be confronted by him again. There are a hundred other pools he can go to in this community so why should the person that had the confrontation have to avoid going to their community pool when he is the ‘bully?’” Carroll asked.

He offered some advice to McGinty.

“For his own mental health, Mr. McGinty should go to anger management classes,” Carroll added.

Another resident said he fears we haven’ heard the last of Ed McGinty.

“I believe has has no remorse and has not learned a lesson. He is a detriment to The Villages and down the road will cause more issues,” said Villager Paul Welsh.

The SLCDD Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center to consider McGinty’s appeal.

What do you think the SLCDD Board should do? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]