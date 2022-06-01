86.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Villager acquitted in stalking case fights for permission to return to swimming pool

By Meta Minton

A Villager acquitted in a stalking case is fighting for permission to return to his neighborhood swimming pool.

Ed McGinty of the Village of Hadley was acquitted in April in Sumter County Court after the prosecutor’s office failed to prove its case. McGinty was arrested Sept. 24 after reportedly showing up at the home of a woman with whom he was known to have a long-running political feud. He had been banned from the Hadley pool the previous day after arguing with the woman, who had been wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt.

McGinty has become well-known for his anti-Trump protests in The Villages, which involved big signs on display on and around his golf cart. He enjoyed a great deal of coverage from the national media at the time of the 2020 presidential election.

Although he was acquitted in the criminal case, McGinty remains barred from the Hadley swimming pool. The ban, issued last fall, runs for one year.

McGinty is appealing to the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors to overturn the ban preventing him from going to the pool. The board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Do you think McGinty should be allowed to return to the pool? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected].

