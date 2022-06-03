83.6 F
The Villages
Friday, June 3, 2022
Villager will make personal plea for permission to return to neighborhood pool

By Meta Minton
Ed McGinty
Ed McGinty

A Villager said he will make a personal appeal to local officials for permission to return to his neighborhood pool.

Ed McGinty will take his appeal directly to the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors when they meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The 74-year-old resident of the Village of Hadley was acquitted in April in Sumter County Court after the prosecutor’s office failed to prove its stalking case. McGinty was arrested Sept. 24 after reportedly showing up at the home of a woman with whom he was known to have a long-running political feud. He had been banned from the Hadley pool the previous day after arguing with the woman, who had been wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt.

McGinty has become well-known for his anti-Trump protests in The Villages, which involved big signs on display on and around his golf cart. He enjoyed a great deal of coverage from the national media at the time of the 2020 presidential election.

Although he was acquitted in the criminal case, McGinty remains barred from the Hadley swimming pool. The ban, issued last fall, runs through October.

Do you think McGinty should be allowed to return to the pool? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected].

