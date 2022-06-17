Appointed member of AAC submits paperwork to run on day of deadline for filing

An appointed member of of the Amenity Authority Committee filed paperwork on Friday to seek a four-year term on the board that oversees amenities north of County Road 466.

Sandy Mott, who represents Lady Lake/Lake County, filed the paperwork on the day of the deadline. The longtime VHA official was appointed last year appointed after Lowell Barker stepped down for health reasons.

Mott will face Villager Edward Regan, a member of the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board.

Incumbent Ann Forrester will face two challengers in her re-election bid in Community Development District 2. CDD 2 Supervisor Jim Cipollone and resident Richard Benson have also filed to run.

In CDD 1, James Vaccaro of the Village of De La Vista West has filed to run to replace Carl Bell who is not seeking another term. Vaccaro was the only one who filed to seek Bell’s seat. Vaccaro has been in the news recently in leading fellow residents who are concerned about safety issues on Morse Boulevard.