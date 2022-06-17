94 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 17, 2022
type here...

Appointed member of AAC submits paperwork to run on day of deadline for filing

By Meta Minton
Sandy Mott
Sandy Mott

An appointed member of of the Amenity Authority Committee filed paperwork on Friday to seek a four-year term on the board that oversees amenities north of County Road 466.

Sandy Mott, who represents Lady Lake/Lake County, filed the paperwork on the day of the deadline. The longtime VHA official was appointed last year appointed after Lowell Barker stepped down for health reasons.

Mott will face Villager Edward Regan, a member of the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board.

Incumbent Ann Forrester will face two challengers in her re-election bid in Community Development District 2. CDD 2 Supervisor Jim Cipollone and resident Richard Benson have also filed to run.

In CDD 1, James Vaccaro of the Village of De La Vista West has filed to run to replace Carl Bell who is not seeking another term. Vaccaro was the only one who filed to seek Bell’s seat. Vaccaro has been in the news recently in leading fellow residents who are concerned about safety issues on Morse Boulevard.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

There were plenty of red flags leading up to Jan. 6

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there were plenty of “red flags” leading up to Jan. 6.

Do your research on ballot harvesting

A Village of Marsh Bend resident is encouraging the author of a previous Letter to the Editor to do some research on ballot harvesting.

Not one person in the Jan. 6 riot had a gun

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident argues that no one in the Jan. 6 riot was armed with a gun.

The Developer used metal in windmill at Sawgrass

A Villager who believes the Developer should pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood, points out that metal was used in the new windmill at Sawgrass Grove.

We can always find something that can bring us together

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that while there is much that divides us, we can always find something that can bring us together.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos