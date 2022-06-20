Husband’s fresh haircut leads to alleged attack by his suspicious wife

A husband’s fresh haircut led to an alleged attack by his suspicious wife resulting in her arrest.

Rebecca Jean Cannon, 41, was arrested Saturday at her home at Oxford Oaks.

Her husband said his wife and children had arrived home on June 13 from a trip to Lake Weir, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Cannon noticed that her husband was home from work and had a fresh haircut, which made her “angry.” He said he was getting ready to go to dinner at Bonefish Bar & Grill in The Villages and he had not been sure what time Cannon and the children had planned to return from Lake Weir. Cannon, who previously escaped prosecution on a charge of domestic battery in an alleged attack on her husband after discovering a suspicious conversation on his phone, became angry and would not allow her husband to leave the residence.

Cannon also became upset at the way her husband had parked his Mercedes-Benz in the middle of the garage, indicating she did not believe he’d left an adequate amount of room for her vehicle. She asked him to move his vehicle and when he failed to do so, she became impatient and drove her car into the garage, damaging his Mercedes-Benz. She also struck several items on the right side of the garage. When she re-entered the home, she found her husband seated at the kitchen table and began yelling at him. The situation escalated and she began to attack him, the report said. He tried to video her with his phone, but she took away his phone and threw it into a toilet in the guest bathroom. She also collected the children’s cell phones to prevent anyone from calling 911.

The next day, Cannon suggested the family go to a water park. He encouraged her to take the children to the water park, but said he could not go along because he had to buy a new phone. This enraged Cannon, who threw a white Thermos coffee mug at him and hit in the elbow. He said he feared his arm had been broken.

She got into her vehicle and fled the area.

The children verified to police their father’s explanation of what had occurred at the home.

Cannon, who also had been arrested Feb. 12 on a charge of battery after she fled in a Cadillac SUV from her home, was taken into custody on charges of battery and depriving use of 911. She was released from jail after posting $6,000 bond.