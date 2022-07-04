91.8 F
The Villages
Monday, July 4, 2022
Potential running mate for Charlie Crist to make appearance in The Villages

By Staff Report
State Rep. Anna Eskamani
State Rep. Anna Eskamani

A state representative is slated to speak about the policies of Gov. Ron DeSantis in an appearance before The Villages Democratic Club.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando will speak to the Democrats at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

Eskamani has been among those said to be in the running to serve as a candidate for lieutenant governor on the ballot with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, who earlier this year took a golf cart ride with The Villages Democratic Club.

