Let’s elect Resident First candidates

What is Fair Government for Sumter?

Fair Government for Sumter (FG4S) is an organization started during the 2020 elections that works tirelessly to elect commissioners that represent the people over special interests

Why are the upcoming elections important to you? If you want a government that places the Sumter County Residents-First, you must vote for the right candidates for the four seats on the Sumter County Commission in the August 23 Primary election.

In the 2020 Primary election for three of your county commissioners, only registered Republicans could vote for the Republican candidates. his year, all the county commissioner candidates are Republicans; therefore, all registered Democrat, Independent, and Republican voters will determine the four victors in the Republican Primary election. Those four victors will not be on the November ballot; they will automatically be your new commissioners.

If you are a new voter (or need a refresher), you can quickly get up to speed by viewing Local Politics 101 on our website.

The Well Financed Campaign by the Developer-First Candidates.

As we approach the Primary, you will be deluged with campaign materials (financed by The Villages Developer and his allies) that say little or nothing about what the Developer-First candidates will do for you. That campaign material will imply that you should vote for the Developer-First Candidates simply because they have a family, are a veteran, or are loyal Republicans who stand with Governor DeSantis. Meanwhile, the Developer-owned Villages Daily Sun is bombarding its readers with lies and half-truths about the Residents-First candidates. See more about well-financed Developer-First campaigns.

The Need to Elect Residents-First County Commissioners Candidates.

As to the Commissioner races, the goal of FG4S is to elect four Residents-First Commissioners who will represent the interests of the residents of Sumter County. That representation will include such actions as rolling back the massive 2019 25 percent property-tax rate increase (to the extent possible in light of the new state restrictions sponsored by disgraced-Developer-employed State Representative Brett Hage.) You will recall that that massive tax increase was enacted by the Developer’s puppet Commissioners for one reason: to protect the Developer’s sweetheart impact fee. A property-tax rollback would be financed by shifting the tax burden to pay for the Developer’s new county infrastructure on to impact fees for new construction. Remember, every time you pay your county tax, you are, in essence, writing a check to the Developer for about 25 percent of your county-tax bill. If you are a renter, your landlord has had to cover the excess property taxes in setting the rent that you pay. As to the state representative race, FG4S wants to try to ensure that the Developer never again has a state representative on his payroll or (by financing his campaign) places in office a state representative who puts the Developer, not the residents, first.

The FG4S-Recommended Residents-First Candidates.

We have dug into their qualifications, and FG4S recommends the following Residents-First candidates. (For more information about them and their competition, see our web site, www.fg4s.org) While all of our recommendations are long-time Republicans, they will represent ALL the residents of Sumter County. Mark your calendars for August 23.

Reed Panos for County Commissioner, District 1

Andrew Bilardello, for County Commissioner, District 2

Jeff Bogue for County Commissioner, District 4

Daniel Myslakowski for County Commissioner, District 5

Villager Reed Panos is a candidate for Sumter County Commission.