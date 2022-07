Congressional candidate Laura Loomer will hold an event Monday afternoon in Wildwood.

Loomer, who is challenging incumbent Congressman Daniel Webster, will hold a meet and greet from 2 to 4 p.m. at the The Oaks restaurant at Continental Country Club.

Loomer, who bills herself as an America First candidate, has emerged as a formidable opponent to Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. She has been raising more money than the incumbent Congressman.