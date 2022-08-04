94.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 4, 2022
type here...

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman jailed without bond in wake of alleged attack on child

By Staff Report
Samantha Dawn Nelson
Samantha Dawn Nelson

A Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman has been jailed in the wake of an alleged attack on a child at her apartment complex.

Samantha Dawn Nelson, 32, was being held without bond Wednesday following her arrest on a Lake County warrant charging her with violating her probation.

Nelson had been arrested July 18 allegedly attacking a child who interrupted her cigarette break by calling her an “elephant.”

That arrest is now considered a violation of her probation in connection with her Oct. 14 arrest on charges of driving under the influence and child neglect after a single-vehicle crash in the Spanish Springs area of The Villages. She had a child with her at the time of the accident. She admitted she had been drinking beer and peppermint schnapps. Nelson struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .279 and .272 blood alcohol content. She later pleaded no contest in the case and was placed on probation for one year. Her driver’s license was also suspended for one year. She was ordered to seek an alcohol evaluation and to enroll in a parenting class.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden wants to use Medicaid money for travel for abortions

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses horror that President Biden wants to dip in Medicaid money to fund travel for abortions.

Our day down at Fenney

A Village of Springdale resident describes a day down at Fenney, some good, some not so good. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jill Biden’s magazine interview

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident offers his opinion on Jill Biden’s recent magazine interview.

Victory in Kansas for reproductive rights

The chairman of the Florida Democratic Party hails Tuesday night’s victory for reproductive rights in Kansas.

It’s a lie!

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims The Villages’ marketing department isn’t telling the truth about entertainment facilities in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos