Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman jailed without bond in wake of alleged attack on child

A Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman has been jailed in the wake of an alleged attack on a child at her apartment complex.

Samantha Dawn Nelson, 32, was being held without bond Wednesday following her arrest on a Lake County warrant charging her with violating her probation.

Nelson had been arrested July 18 allegedly attacking a child who interrupted her cigarette break by calling her an “elephant.”

That arrest is now considered a violation of her probation in connection with her Oct. 14 arrest on charges of driving under the influence and child neglect after a single-vehicle crash in the Spanish Springs area of The Villages. She had a child with her at the time of the accident. She admitted she had been drinking beer and peppermint schnapps. Nelson struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .279 and .272 blood alcohol content. She later pleaded no contest in the case and was placed on probation for one year. Her driver’s license was also suspended for one year. She was ordered to seek an alcohol evaluation and to enroll in a parenting class.