Challenger Laura Loomer contends incumbent Congressman Webster ‘unfit to serve’

By David Towns
Laura Loomer is challenging incumbent GOP Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressional challenger Laura Loomer is exuding confidence in the final weeks leading up to her GOP showdown with U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster in the Aug. 23 Republican primary.

Loomer was basking in the support of hundreds of loyalists Sunday evening in the big white tent that is the temporary home for the Freedom Fellowship Church on County Road 462 in Wildwood.

Loomer and her followers are devoted to former President Trump. She does not believe Trump, who has yet to make an endorsement in the contest, will be supporting Webster.

Candidate Laura Loomer packed this big white church tent on a hot muggy Sunday night in Wildwood
“The current Congressman is unfit to serve. He is chronically absent and he did not support the president during the second impeachment. He skipped the vote on the Jan. 6 commission. He doesn’t believe the election was stolen and I do believe the election was stolen,” Loomer said.

She described District 11 as “a majority red, pro-Trump district” and suggested that Webster is out of step with his constituents. She openly mocked Webster by displaying an empty suit when he skipped a candidate forum in July in The Villages.

Loomer, who proudly bills herself as an America First candidate, has been besting Webster in fundraising. She hosted a high-profile fundraising event earlier this year in Wildwood, sharing the stage with Trump loyalists Michael Flynn and Roger Stone.

