Congressman Webster to appear at Villagers for Trump event in wake of Loomer’s defeat

Congressman Daniel Webster, fresh off his defeat of primary challenger Laura Loomer, will appear next week at a Villagers for Trump event.

Webster, who beat the America First candidate in this past Tuesday’s contest, will attend the group’s meeting set for Thursday, Sept. 1 at Eisenhower Recreation Center. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. The program will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Loomer had been the darling of Villagers for Trump. She picked up 89.07 percent in the Villagers for Trump straw poll to Webster’s 10.2 percent.

Also appearing at the event will be Karen Jorach, senior regional coordinator of Heritage Action for America.