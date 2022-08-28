86.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Wildwood woman enters plea but remains jailed after found masturbating at park

By Staff Report
Jessica Devon Seward

A Wildwood woman pleaded not guilty last week to a charge she was in possession of cocaine when she was found masturbating in a car at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood.

Jessica Devon Seward, 39, of Wildwood remains held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest on July 27 by Wildwood police. She is being held without bond due to a probation violation from a prior arrest.

Seward was in a silver Nissan Altima when an officer observed Seward as she was masturbating. Seward told the officer she was, “Touching herself, minding her own business,” the report said. There was a car with three teenagers parked nearby, but the officer determined they had not witnessed Seward masturbating. A plastic bag was found in the center console of Seward’s vehicle. The bag contained a white powdery substance determined to be cocaine.

Earlier this year, Seward was arrested after an alleged attack on a man friend.

Seward was arrested in 2017 after she deliberately drove her vehicle at her boyfriend in the driveway of her home.

