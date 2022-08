To the Editor:

I don’t understand why you are saying that the “roofing” on homes was a scam.

Insurance companies send out their own adjusters/inspectors to see if a roof is actually in need of a repair.

If the roof isn’t bad, it isn’t bad.

Some roofers also said a roof isn’t bad.

So, the insurance companies need to look at their own who go out to inspect the roofs

Lynn Best

Village of Virginia Trace