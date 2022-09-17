79.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Residents speak out on ‘crazy’ idea of more apartments on Rolling Acres Road

By Meta Minton

Residents are speaking out on the “crazy” idea of adding nearly 300 apartments on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake.

The Lady Lake Commission will learn on Monday night about a plan for a 288-apartment complex to be built across from The Villages Woodshop on Rolling Acres Road.

“Are you kidding? Building 300 apartments on this road would be an accident waiting to happen. As it is right now, you can’t travel this road,” said Rose Bowersox of Fruitland Park.

The green lines show where the apartment complex would be built on Rolling Acres Road across from The Villages Woodshop
The green lines show where the apartment complex would be built on Rolling Acres Road across from The Villages Woodshop.

David Woodcock of the Village of Polo Ridge has plenty of experience in navigating Rolling Acres Road.

I used to work on this road for Citizens First Bank (next to proposed site) and you could never get out on the road across traffic. Especially with the elementary school down the road. All this is going to do is put more traffic on Morse Road and other roads in The Villages. This is a crazy idea to build anything on that road until it is made into a four lane road with turn lanes. Where are our government officials going to make a stand on this road?” he asked.

The Citizens First Bank facility on Rolling Acres Road is for sale. The operations have been transferred to the new bank facility at Brownwood
The Citizens First Bank facility on Rolling Acres Road is for sale. The operations have been transferred to the new bank facility at Brownwood. The property could become the site of future commercial activity.

Wayne Bentley of the Village of Silver Lake said he can’t see how Rolling Acres Road can handle any more traffic, unless it is widened. He said the nearly 300 apartments will bring more automobiles to the already-overburdened thoroughfare.

“Do they think the residents will stay home all the time? To go anywhere, be it to the store or work, it must be by car, as golf carts aren’t allowed on the roadways and no cart paths exist, so cars are their only choice for transportation,” Bentley said.

Cindy Henry of Lady Lake said The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake’s twice-daily car line and Romac Lumber’s trucks constantly hauling large trusses are a fact of life on Rolling Acres Road.

Romac Lumber is a constant beehive of activity on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake.

“Something needs to be done with the roads before more building goes on. Lady Lake is growing so fast that our roads are deteriorating,” she said.

Villager Allison Addington said builders should have to pay for improvements to the roadway.

“The 300 apartments will increase traffic on Rolling Acres Road. People over 50 drive, too. How stupid do they think we are?” she asked.

