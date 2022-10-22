78.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Villager to spend another month in jail after DUI arrest in Mercedes

By Staff Report
A 75-year-old Villager will be spending at least another month in jail after a drunk driving arrest in her Mercedes.

Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, is due back in Sumter County Court on Nov. 17. She continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Her time behind bars began after an arrest in June on a charge of driving under the influence. Chandler had been at the wheel of the black 2013 Mercedes when she was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Chandler had been sentenced Aug. 23 to probation, but violated her probation by failing to show up for her work detail. After spending 11 days in jail, she drove her Mercedes to her probation office, despite the fact her license had been suspended as part of her DUI sentence. She has been jailed since Sept. 21.

Photos

