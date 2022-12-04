Villager convicted of DUI spending 20 days in jail after caught driving again

A resident of The Villages convicted in a 2021 golf cart drunk driving arrest has been sentenced to 20 days in jail after he was caught back behind the wheel.

James Stevens, 48, of the Village of Santo Domingo was sentenced last week in Sumter County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of driving while license suspended.

He had been arrested Aug. 8 after he was caught on radar traveling at 31 miles per hour in a 20 mph zone at Oxford Oaks. The Wildwood police officer making the traffic stop discovered that Stevens’ license had ben suspended after he was convicted of a golf cart DUI in which Stevens admitted he had been drinking beer at Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ at Lake Sumter Landing. The Wisconsin native was also at the wheel of a pickup on Sept. 11, 2021 when he was pulled over on the Historic Side of The Villages and arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.