Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square

By Meta Minton
Ronald Phillips
A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square.

A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.

A van from The Villages Helping Hands was also parked near Margarita Republic and had one of its windows shattered. In addition, a Hertz rental car parked at the nearby Vista Sonoma Villas had its back window shattered. There were also car windows broken in another nearby neighborhood.

A detective reviewed surveillance video, leading to the arrest this past week of 41-year-old Ronnie Phillips of Lady Lake. He is facing multiple charges of criminal damage to property.

Phillips has a long criminal history, which includes the theft of knives and boots this year from Sportsman’s Warehouse in Lady Lake. Phillips had been arrested last year after he broke into a home in Lady Lake and the homeowner armed himself with a knife.

