Official who oversees The Villages Hospital promoted at time of intense criticism

An official who oversees UF Health-The Villages Hospital has been promoted at a time when the facility has been under intense criticism by residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

UF Health announced Tuesday that Heather Bentley Long has been named chief executive officer of UF Health Central Florida, which includes UF Health-The Villages Hospital, UF Health Leesburg Hospital and the UF Health outpatient network.

She has been elevated from the role of chief operating officer which she assumed June 1, 2021, days after a ransomware attack had been launched on the hospitals in The Villages and Leesburg. Long was with AdventHealth before joining UF Health.

“In Heather’s new role, we are positioned to accelerate growth and ensure the best possible patient experience and quality outcomes in the Central Florida communities, a focus that is at the heart of our mission and our deep commitment to the region,” said Dr. David Nelson, senior vice president for health affairs at UF and president of UF Health.

The promotion comes at a time when the hospital in The Villages has been the subject of frustration for many Villagers:

• Lynda Damrill of the Village of Hemingway called the hospital’s ER “shameful” after she took a neighbor there for care.

• Marcia Murphy of the Village of Hawkins took her father to the hospital and has since vowed she will never go there for her personal health issues.

• Rick Cunningham of the Village of Sabal Chase said he would “never recommend” The Villages Hospital for emergency treatment.

Ed Jimenez resigned this summer from the top post with UF Health. He had attempted to dismiss the 2012 ransomware attack as a glitch.

Jimenez was also in charge during a testing snafu in The Villages during the early stages of COVID-19.