62.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
type here...

Residents fear new grocery store will add to traffic at site of fatal crash

By Staff Report

Residents fear a new grocery store will add to already-heavy traffic at the site of a fatal crash this week in The Villages.

A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. Monday at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The crash involved three vehicles and inflicted serious injuries on three other people.

One of the vehicles involved in the fatal crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard
One of the vehicles involved in the fatal crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.

Ken Weber, who lives in the nearby Village of Tall Trees, fears that the soon-to-be-completed Sprouts Farmers Market will bring even more traffic to the notorious intersection.

The new Sprouts Farmers Market seen at top right and associated retail will bring more traffic to County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard
The new Sprouts Farmers Market, seen at top right, and associated retail will bring more traffic to County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.

Weber said the accident this week was “horrible.”

He said he wonders why The Villages would encourage such heavy development at the intersection.

“Living in the Village of Tall Trees, we’ve experienced the growth for the past 17 years. We were never given the opportunity to vote ‘no’ against this massive addition of traffic to The Villages. I guess money trumps safety,” he said.

Weber appears to be speaking for many of his fellow residents who have warily watched the rapid construction of the new grocery store and additional retail going up at the intersection.

Watercrest Senior Living (formerly Elan Buena Vista Senior Living) looms over older homes in The Villages.
Emergency personnel were on the scene of the accident on County Road 466 in 2017 when the senior living center was being constructed.

A few years ago, the addition of the multi-story Elan Buena Vista senior living center (now Watercrest) necessitated an overhaul of The Villages Public Safety Department fire station on Parr Drive. The fire station had to be reconfigured to accommodate a special 95-foot tower truck required for the tall building, which overshadows Villagers who bought their homes years earlier.

This 95-foot platform truck was added after the renovation of The Villages Public Safety Department fire station on Parr Drive. The truck was needed due to the addition of a nearby multi-story senior living center.

Meanwhile, Villager Richard Ingram offers a bit of defensive driving advice to motorists who find themselves at the busiest intersections in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Florida Highway Patrol accident report from Monday night’s crash indicated the fatal accident was caused by an 18-year-old driver who ran a red light.

Ingram encourages motorists to pay attention to the white stop bars painted at the intersections.

“The safest procedure is stay behind the white stop bar until you have a green light. The green light then authorizes you to proceed only when the intersection is clear,” he said.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We were sold a bag of crap when we bought our home

A Village of DeSoto resident believes he was “sold a bag of crap” when he bought his home in The Villages. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Hellish experience at ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Steeplechase resident, in a Letter to the Editor” describes a “hellish” experience in the emergency groom at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Worker appreciates use of bathrooms in The Villages

A worker employed by a big air conditioning company is appreciative of the use of bathrooms in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is no patriot

A Village of Woodbury resident contends that Marjorie Taylor Greene is not a patriot. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villagers for Trump past due for a name change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident encourages Villagers for Trump to get the process started for a name change.

Photos