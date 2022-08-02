New grocery store in The Villages expected to open in height of snowbird season

Construction of the new Sprouts Farmers Market in The Villages is expected to be finished in the height of snowbird season.

Brisk work is taking place at the construction site at the corner of County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. It is anticipated the store could open in January.

Sprouts Farmers Market is an American specialty grocer offering a health-oriented assortment that focuses on fresh and naturally derived products. Its offerings are especially focused on produce, which constituted around 22 percent of its sales last year.

There are already 34 Sprouts Farmers Market locations in Florida. A new Sprouts Farmers Market store is set to open later this week in Apopka.

Founded in 2002, the chain is most heavily concentrated in California, which accounted for more than one third of its 362 stores as of the end of 2020.