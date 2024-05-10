Neighbors upset about non-matching shingles at home in The Villages

Neighbors are upset about non-matching shingles at a home in The Villages.

The home is located at 1207 Santa Cruz Drive in Villa San Leandro in the Village of Santiago.

Homeowners attended Friday’s meeting of the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

“All of the houses in Villa San Leandro have brown architectural tiles while the new roof at 1207 Santa Cruz Drive stands out as a very different grey color,” said Villa San Leandro resident Jeffrey Shama.

Information presented at the meeting suggested that the manufacturer of the shingles is no longer making the color of shingles that were put in at the time of original construction. The homeowner had appeared before the Architectural Review Committee and presented photos of shingles that were said to be a close match. The homeowner received approval from the ARC and the roof was replaced.

The courtyard villa residents are calling for an investigation into the matter.

“Over 100 houses in our community have uniform roof shingle color with a sole renegade house at 1207 Santa Cruz standing out in painful contrast,” Shama said.

They asked that the CDD 2 board require the homeowner to replace or colorize the “non-conforming shingles.”

Shama added that a home at 1221 Santa Cruz Drive re-shingled in November 2023 with the correct color.

The board agreed to authorize Community Standards to look into the situation, which could result in a public hearing.