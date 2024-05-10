Problem grandson upsetting villa community in The Villages

Residents of a villa community in The Villages say they are tired of being bullied by a grandson living with his grandparents.

The residents of Villa Valdosta spoke out Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

They said a 40-year-old grandson has been living in a home with his grandparents on Peachtree Avenue. They alleged that there is constant cussing and yelling coming from the home and that the loud, disruptive behavior has the whole neighborhood on edge.

They said the head of the Villa Valdosta Socials intervened and, after interviewing neighbors, went to the elderly homeowners to try to bring calm to the situation. The head of the social group soon became the target of harassment.

They also said the grandson’s girlfriend has had a vehicle, with a broken window covered with a trash bag, parked since October in the guest parking at the villa community.

The elderly grandparents are said to have told their neighbors they don’t want to go to assisted living and hope to continue to rely on their grandson for help, so they can stay in their home.

Law enforcement has been contacted, but has been limited in what they can do, the residents told the CDD 3 board.

Supervisors said they have limited authority and encouraged residents to stay in touch with law enforcement.