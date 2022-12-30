76.1 F
The Villages
Friday, December 30, 2022
6. Elderly Stonecrest couple killed when hit by runaway Lexus at Winn-Dixie

By Staff Report

An elderly Stonecrest couple died after they were hit by a runaway Lexus at Winn-Dixie in The Villages.

It was the No. 6 story in 2022 in The Villages.

Canadian snowbird Wilfred Maybee, 89, on the afternoon of April 9 had been at the wheel of a 2017 Lexus RX 350 that struck 83-year-old Edward Mann and 84-year-old Marilyn Mann when they were in the marked crosswalk of the Winn-Dixie on Bichara Boulevard in Spanish Springs. She died that night at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Her husband died there two days later.

Paramedics at far right work on the couple from Stonecrest
Paramedics, at far right, work on the couple from Stonecrest.

The Lady Lake Police Department, which investigated the crash, reported that Maybee’s SUV “made a left turn and accelerated rapidly for an undetermined reason” before striking the couple.

This 2017 Lexus RX 350 driven by 89 year old Wilfred Maybee when he struck two pedestrians
This 2017 Lexus RX 350 was driven by 89-year-old Wilfred Maybee when he struck the husband and wife.

Maybee later offered a plea in absentia in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.

At the time of the crash, Maybee owned a home in the Rio Grande Villas which he purchased in 2010 for $159,000. He sold the courtyard villa this past May for $279,129.

