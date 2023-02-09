Officials acknowledge difficulties at Hacienda Hills temporary postal trailer

Amenity Authority Committee members have acknowledged the difficult situation facing residents who collect their mail at the Hacienda Hills temporary postal facility.

AAC member Jim Vaccaro said he recently spent time over at the temporary facility and got an earful from residents who are extremely unhappy with the hand they’ve been dealt.

He expressed frustration on behalf of the residents.

“They should have built the new postal station first and then tore the old one down,” Vaccaro said.

The temporary trailer has been set up at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club, which was torn down in 2020. The previous postal facility, which was one of the oldest in The Villages, has been demolished. A new postal facility will be built.

During the Hacienda Hills construction project which will introduce new housing to the area, the multi-modal path tunnel has been closed, golf cart traffic has been rerouted onto Morse Boulevard, the temporary postal facility has hours limited to noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Community Watch personnel have been “deputized” so they can distribute mail to residents.

Residents have complained about a slippery ramp leading up to the temporary trailer and officials acknowledged that Community Watch personnel are walking mail down to residents who are unable to climb the ramp.

The AAC, with the Village Center Community Development District, on Wednesday agreed to lease the temporary trailer from The Villages Operating Company. The AAC/VCCDD will take over utilities, janitorial and trash collection expenses, as well as assume liability for the rented trailer.

You can read the lease agreement here:

VCCDD lease with The Villages Operating Company