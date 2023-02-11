The Villages’ explosive growth reflected in sales price of storage facility near Fenney

The rapid growth of The Villages south of State Road 44 has been reflected in the $8.9 million sales price of a storage facility near the Village of Fenney.

The All Aboard Storage facility is located close to the intersection of U.S. 301 and East Warm Springs Avenue. The selling agents were able to obtain the sales price for the 51,575-square-foot, 335-unit facility by emphasizing the explosive growth of The Villages.

They pointed out that 95,000 residential units are under construction or are in the planning stages within five miles of the facility.

The new owner, Allendale Ventures LLC, also may add an additional 70,000 square feet in the future.