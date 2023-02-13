Cost to address golf course flooding comes in nearly $100,000 over budget

The cost to address a persistent flooding problem at a golf course in The Villages has come in nearly $100,000 over budget.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee this past March agreed to expedite work at Hole #4 at the Heron Executive Golf Course, where residents in the Village of Sunset Pointe neighborhood have been coping with a flooding problem. It had been budgeted for $150,000.

PWAC members on Monday reviewed two bids to address the problem. The low bid of $249,500 came from Boulevard Contractors Corporation. The total cost to date for engineering, drainage analysis, and grouting is $240,431. The total estimated project cost to date is $489,931. It is being paid for with amenity money.

Approximately 17 years ago, a “french drain” and connecting inlets were installed and designed to redirect pooled water into the french drain for collection and natural percolation into the ground. The french drain system was never connected to The Villages stormwater system. The french drain may have had some degree of success initially. However, this has been reduced over time and today it is ineffective, and the area continues to flood. With years of flood activity, the area has settled significantly, making the “french drain” the lowest point in the area, which is confirmed by the topography study. Permitted mass grading plans and calculations did not reveal this project area was ever meant to provide floodplain storage in the designed storm events.

The gravity-fed french drain and connecting inlet project did not require permitting, as it did not connect to or add to stormwater runoff, empty to a basin, or empty to a wetland area. All modifications proposed in this project will be permitted through the Southwest Florida Water Management District as it will direct stormwater conveyance from the project area to pond SS-1 through the submerged pump and conveyance system. The proposed entire pump system will be underground in a sealed wet well, and only operate when conditions dictate. It will include ± 850 LF of 3” force main to connect to pond SS-1. Additionally, the project will significantly fill and re-grade the entire project area, abandon and fill the french drain and connecting inlets and finish with sod.