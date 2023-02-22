Oxford Oaks resident in more hot water after latest arrest

An Oxford Oaks resident is in more hot water after her latest arrest.

Brandi Roberson, 33, who lives at 11373 Zimmerman Path, was found asleep in the driver’s seat of a red Volkswagen Jett at about 1 p.m. Monday at the Circle K at U.S. 301 and County Road 472/Rainey Trail, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. While one officer asked Roberson for her driver’s license, a second officer looked through a window and saw clear bag which held a substance later identified as marijuana.

Roberson was escorted out of the vehicle by officers and she dropped a folding box cutter knife, which fell to the ground. She was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Roberson had been arrested last year after a hit-and-run crash in October at the gate at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard in The Villages. She was later taken into custody at her workplace, the Wendy’s restaurant on U.S. 301 in Oxford. She was found to be in possession of drugs at the time of that arrest. That case is still pending.

As a result of Monday’s arrest, Roberson is facing new charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $6,000 bond.