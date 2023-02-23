86.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Officials favorably receive pitch for luxury apartments on County Road 466

By Meta Minton

Officials favorably received a pitch for luxury apartments on County Road 466.

The 312 units would be located within the massive Hammock Oaks development, according to a presentation Wednesday before the Lady Lake Commission. The one- and two-bedroom apartments would be located across 11 buildings on 23 acres. The apartments would be developed by Edward Rose & Sons, a privately-held company known for luxury apartment complexes across the country.

This image of the plan for the apartments was presented Wedneday night before the Lady Lake Commision
This image of the plan for the apartments was presented Wednesday night before the Lady Lake Commission.

The complex would include site amenities such as a car care center, swimming pool and dog park. There will be 644 parking spaces with 70 of them covered. There will be 10 garage buildings, each with seven stalls.

All of the units will be rented out at “market rate.” There will be no subsidized units. The monthly rent would be in the neighborhood of $1,400 to $1,800. The units would primarily be targeted at working professionals.

The blue square shows where the apartments would be located
The blue square shows where the apartments would be located.

The apartments will be set back from County Road 466. A roundabout will connect the complex to the rest of the development. The roundabout will be within the Hammock Oaks development and will be owned and maintained by a community development district that is being set up.

The layout of the apartment complex with the roundabout that can be seen in the upper left hand corner
The layout of the apartment complex with the roundabout that can be seen in the upper left hand corner.
Commissioner Ruth Kussard

The commissioners were receptive to the plan, even Commissioner Ruth Kussard.

“You know how I feel about apartments,” she said in prefacing her remarks.

However, the Village of La Reynalda resident said she had researched Edward Rose & Sons and liked what she learned.

“They consistently maintain high standards and are self-funded,” Kussard said.

