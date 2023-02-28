82.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
type here...

Why upset that a Tesla was named in a crash report?

By Lisa DeMarco

To the Editor:

To those complaining that a Tesla was unfairly named in a traffic report, just read all the crash reports in the reported articles and car makes are mentioned. Just below this report was a story about a crash with two different car types listed. This also goes for the complainer that New Yorkers were picked on in reports yet every article I read has the area of origin of the offender mentioned. If it is in the public police report, it is fair game to publish.

Donald Simson
Village of Santiago

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t change the dress code at golf courses

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads with officials not to change the dress code at golf courses.

Immediate attention needed at Palmetto Executive Golf Course

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says immediate attention is needed at Palmetto Executive Golf Course.

Things are getting out of control on the Historic Side of The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake resident worries that things are getting out of control on the Historic Side of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Illegal third world aliens will push the U.S. over ruinous cliff

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident expresses his fear that illegal third world aliens will push the U.S. over a ruinous cliff.

Governor fails to mention Villagers charged with voter fraud

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why Gov. Ron DeSantis fails to mention the Villagers charged with voter fraud when he talks about that topic.

Photos