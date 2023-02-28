Why upset that a Tesla was named in a crash report?

To the Editor:

To those complaining that a Tesla was unfairly named in a traffic report, just read all the crash reports in the reported articles and car makes are mentioned. Just below this report was a story about a crash with two different car types listed. This also goes for the complainer that New Yorkers were picked on in reports yet every article I read has the area of origin of the offender mentioned. If it is in the public police report, it is fair game to publish.

Donald Simson

Village of Santiago