Summerfield woman with history of arrests apprehended with meth

A Summerfield woman with a history of arrests has been apprehended with methamphetamine.

Jessie Lynn Parker, 28, was driving a green 2011 Ford Fusion with a hand-drawn license plate when she was pulled over at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Guava Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During the traffic stop, Parker told the police officer she had no driver’s license, no proof of insurance and no registration.

Parker was found to be in possession of .9 grams of methamphetamine and a pipe for smoking narcotics. She was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.

Parker had been arrested March 6, 2022 when she was a passenger in a black Ford Mustang driven by her on-again off-gain boyfriend, who had weapons and ammunition in the vehicle. A judge previously had issued an order forbidding Strong from having contact with the man after an altercation at his home.

Parker had been arrested in April 2021 after violating a no contact order by paying an early morning visit to the man’s home. Criminal charges in that case were eventually dropped.