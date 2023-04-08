Laura Loomer’s loyalty trumped by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter tirade

Laura Loomer’s loyalty has apparently been trumped by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter tirade.

Former President Trump was said to be interested in hiring Loomer, who nearly defeated incumbent Congressman Daniel Webster in the GOP primary this past August. Loomer said it would be an honor to work for the former president’s 2024 White House bid.

Greene, a Georgia Congressional representative, went on Twitter and railed against Loomer, in an obvious attempt to dissuade Trump from hiring her. It apparently worked.

Loomer has been extremely loyal to Trump, including leading a pro-Trump rally this past month in The Villages. In February, Loomer went on the offensive when Gov. Ron DeSantis held a book signing event at Books-A-Million in Leesburg. When security tried to force Loomer and her fellow Trump supporters from the property, Loomer charged that the governor is “anti-free speech.”

Greene made an appearance in 2021 at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.