80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 8, 2023
type here...

Laura Loomer’s loyalty trumped by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter tirade

By Staff Report

Laura Loomer’s loyalty has apparently been trumped by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter tirade.

Former President Trump was said to be interested in hiring Loomer, who nearly defeated incumbent Congressman Daniel Webster in the GOP primary this past August. Loomer said it would be an honor to work for the former president’s 2024 White House bid.

Laura Loomer led a pro Trump rally in March in The Villages
Laura Loomer, center, led a pro-Trump rally in March in The Villages.

Greene, a Georgia Congressional representative, went on Twitter and railed against Loomer, in an obvious attempt to dissuade Trump from hiring her. It apparently worked.

Marjorie Taylor Greene assailed Laura Loomer on Twitter
Marjorie Taylor Greene assailed Laura Loomer on Twitter.

Loomer has been extremely loyal to Trump, including leading a pro-Trump rally this past month in The Villages. In February, Loomer went on the offensive when Gov. Ron DeSantis held a book signing event at Books-A-Million in Leesburg. When security tried to force Loomer and her fellow Trump supporters from the property, Loomer charged that the governor is “anti-free speech.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene headlined an event in 2021 in The Villages
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene headlined an event in 2021 in The Villages.

Greene made an appearance in 2021 at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf cart drivers need to recognize potential danger

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that golf cart drivers need to be aware of a potential danger they face.

Florida rules for two-lane round-a-bouts are flawed

A Village of Antrim Dells resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Florida rules for two-lane round-a-bouts are flawed.

Villagers coming to Pennbrooke Fairways Golf Club

A Pennbrooke Fairways resident reports that many Villagers are coming there to golf.

We are very happy in The Villages

A Village of De La Vista West resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested that buyers are being “hoodwinked” by The Villages.

Prosecutors are catching up to Trump

A Village of Bonnybrook reader in a Letter to the Editor notes that prosecutors are catching up to former President Trump.

Photos