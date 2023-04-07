Trump reportedly ready to hire Laura Loomer

Former President Trump is reportedly ready to hire Laura Loomer.

Loomer, who still resides in Lady Lake, nearly defeated incumbent Congressman Daniel Webster in the GOP primary this past August.

Trump is said to be ready to bring her aboard his 2024 campaign team.

Loomer, reached by phone on Friday, would not confirm a possible Trump campaign job is in the offing.

“Out of respect for President Trump, I’m not going to comment on private conversations that I had with the president,” she said.

However, Loomer said she will support his White House bid “100 percent” regardless of the role she is in.

“It would be an honor to work for President Trump,” she added.