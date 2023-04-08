Psychological evaluation sought for woman arrested near Lighthouse

A psychological evaluation is being sought for a woman arrested last year after an intoxicated outburst at Lake Sumter Landing.

Kara Lynne Johnson, 45, who has been living in the Village of Chitty Chatty, has been held since March 2 at the Sumter County Detention Center since her bond was revoked.

Johnson originally was arrested March 16, 2022 at the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grill.

The public defender’s officer, which is representing Johnson, has called for a psychological evaluation to determine if she is competent enough to proceed with the case.

On the night of her arrest, Johnson was behaving in a “highly intoxicated” manner, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A child who was with her was running “unsupervised” into the street at Lake Sumter Landing. Johnson grabbed and snatched at one of the bystanders and fell to the boardwalk. Johnson, who at the time was living in North Carolina, remained there “passed out,” according to the arrest report. When she woke up, she “staggered” to her black 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with Ohio license plates and attempted to drive away. The bystanders told her she was in no condition to drive and acted as human shields in the parking lot, preventing her from leaving. When the first deputy arrived on the scene, he found Johnson “slumped” behind the wheel and the child seated in a child’s seat in the vehicle. He knocked on the window several times without a response. When Johnson woke up, she was belligerent and began cursing at him. She stood up on the step rail of her vehicle to tower over the deputy, who continued to try to get her to calm down. She slapped the deputy on his chest and kicked him.

The deputy handcuffed Johnson and put her in the back of his patrol vehicle. He had to put a hobble restraint device on her ankles to prevent her from kicking. When she arrived at the Sumter County Detention Center, Johnson continued to fight with detention deputies. She refused to provide a breath sample.

She was arrested again this past September and spent a week behind bars after skipping a court date in her case.