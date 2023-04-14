Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group picks up steam after CDD 3 decides to join in efforts

The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors has changed course and decided to join the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group.

CDD 3 Supervisor Dick Belles was in the audience last month when the group met at Savannah Center to discuss issues about safety on the golf cart paths in The Villages. CDD 3 previously had chosen not to formally join the group after the deep and bitter entanglements over issues such as striping several years ago.

However, Belles on Friday recommended that CDD 3 go ahead and join the group, whose next meeting is tentatively set for July. He said it appears to be a worthwhile endeavor.

Holding out are still all of the CDDs south of County Road 466, as the Project Wide Advisory Committee has decided not to participate in meetings of the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group.

Property Owners Association President Cliff Wiener, who also serves as a supervisor in Community Development District 4, chaired the March meeting of the group. He pushed for its revival.

He hailed CDD 3’s decision to join in the discussion.

“We’ve made real progress because they have been dead set against this,” Wiener said.

Wiener added that residents from the southern end of The Villages attended the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group meeting in March. He said residents living south of County Road 466 and south of State Road 44 deserve representation on the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group.