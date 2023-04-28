78.9 F
The Villages
Friday, April 28, 2023
Segway riders donate to soup kitchen in memory of member who recently died

By Staff Report

Members of the Segway Riders Club donated $1,345 to the Wildwood Soup Kitchen in memory of Village of Fernandina resident Ken Tarbox, who passed away recently.

Members of the Segway Riders Club donated $1,345 to the Wildwood Soup Kitchen in memory of Village of Fernandina resident Ken Tarbox, who passed away recently. Pictured from left to right are Ken’s partner Paula Heitkemper, Wildwood Soup Kitchen President Barbara McManus, Segway Club Treasurer Connie McCardle, and Segway Club Vice President Keith Estep.
Kenneth E. Tarbox
Kenneth E. Tarbox

Tarbox was an active member of the Segway Riders Club, a member of the Segway Club Drill Team, and co-captain of the Big Wheels ride team.

He also was a dedicated volunteer at the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. The Vietnam veteran volunteered at the soup kitchen every Friday for seven years.

The Soup Kitchen provides 1,500 meals a week — 800 delivered and 700 served in house.

Learn more about the work of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen at http://wildwoodsoupkitchen.org/

 

