Segway riders donate to soup kitchen in memory of member who recently died

Members of the Segway Riders Club donated $1,345 to the Wildwood Soup Kitchen in memory of Village of Fernandina resident Ken Tarbox, who passed away recently.

Tarbox was an active member of the Segway Riders Club, a member of the Segway Club Drill Team, and co-captain of the Big Wheels ride team.

He also was a dedicated volunteer at the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. The Vietnam veteran volunteered at the soup kitchen every Friday for seven years.

The Soup Kitchen provides 1,500 meals a week — 800 delivered and 700 served in house.

Learn more about the work of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen at http://wildwoodsoupkitchen.org/