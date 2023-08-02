89.7 F
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Shoplifter arrested after allegedly attempting to steal merchandise at Home Depot

By Staff Report
Stacy Lynn Steady
A shoplifter was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal merchandise at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Stacy Lynn Steady, 45, of Summerfield, entered the store at about noon Tuesday and loaded a shopping cart with a Dewalt lithium jump starter, two Rigid 50-foot extension cords and a Home Depot brand 5 gallon bucket and lid, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The items had a total value of $331.70.

Steady put the jump starter and the extension cords into the 5 gallon bucket and pushed the shopping cart out of the store without paying for the merchandise. A store employee tried to stop Steady and asked her to return to the store. However, she ditched the shopping cart and began walking toward a truck in the parking lot. A police officer arrived on the scene and took Steady into custody. She was found to be wanted on a Marion County warrant.

She was taken into custody on charges of theft and resisting a merchant. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Steady has a history of local arrests:

• In 2022, she was suspected of shoplifting when she was arrested with methamphetamine at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

• She was arrested in 2021 at Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.

• Steady was arrested in 2020 after going on a rampage with a garden hose.

