Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Judge Jeanine Pirro tickets all sold out for upcoming The Villages MAGA rally

By Staff Report

All tickets have been snapped up for Judge Jeanine Pirro’s appearance later this month at The Villages MAGA Club rally.

Club President Tommy Jamieson said he was not surprised that the tickets went so fast.

“She’s incredibly popular here,” Jamieson said. “When we mentioned we were trying to get her, there was a lot of clapping and cheering.”

Judge Jeanine Pirro with President Trump
Pirro will be the keynote speaker at The Villages MAGA club rally set for Aug. 27 at Eisenhower Recreation Center. Doors will open that day at 1:30 p.m.

She will be promoting her new book, “Crimes Against America.”

Pirro has become a national figure thanks to her appearances on Fox News. She was the first female district attorney of Westchester County in New York. She ran for New York attorney general in 2006, but lost to Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

The Villages MAGA Club brought in some star power last month with an event that included Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake.

