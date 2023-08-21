88.6 F
The Villages
Monday, August 21, 2023
Villager naked from waist down arrested after crashing car at recreation center

By Staff Report
Janice Jackson Tate
Janice Jackson Tate

A Villager who was naked from the waist down was arrested after crashing her car at a recreation center.

Janice Jackson Tate, 68, was driving a white 2006 Toyota Solara at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when she ran into the curb near the Manatee Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriffs’s Office. Her vehicle had damage to the front-end bumper, undercarriage and driver’s side tire. A deputy ran the license plate and found that the vehicle was registered to Tate’s husband.

She was found inside the recreation enter, “staggering and unable to maintain balance and wearing no clothing from the waist down,” according to the arrest report. The Memphis native, who lives nearby at 1721 Merry Road, said she was heading home when another vehicle drove toward her. She claimed she swerved to avoid a collision.

The Villages Public Safety Department was called to the scene and checked her vital signs. They were within normal parameters. EMS personnel provided Tate with a sheet, since she was unclothed from the waist down.

During field sobriety exercises, Tate raised her leg in a martial arts stance, which was not in accordance with the instructions she had been given. She provided breath samples that registered .275 and .280 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

