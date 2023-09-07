There are other choices for transportation to Orlando airport

To the Editor:

You wrote a very misleading article about Workman Transportation giving up its service to Orlando Airport and being replaced by Groome and that being the only transportation to the airport from The Villages. That is not true since I’ve been taking The Villages Airport Van for years and I called them today and they said there is no way they’re going out of business. They’re continuing their services as always. I think you should correct your story. Groome is NOT the only direct transportation between The Villages and the Orlando airport.

Virginia Carriera

Village of Monarch Grove