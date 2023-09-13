Laura Loomer fuels Trump-DeSantis feud over ‘Missing Melania’ flyers

Political activist Laura Loomer has fueled a feud between former President Trump and the campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis over the mysterious circulation of “Missing Melania” flyers.

Loomer, who last year nearly upset incumbent GOP Congressman Daniel Webster in an upstart campaign, wrote an article in which she blamed the DeSantis campaign for the flyers that have declared the former first lady is “missing.” The flyer includes the number for Trump’s private club, Mar-A-Lago, and urges that sightings of Mrs. Trump be reported to that number.

“Unfortunately for Ron DeSantis and his campaign staff, this classless move is par for the course,” Loomer wrote in an article published on her website, https://loomered.com/

“His latest attempt to harass and intimidate the former First Lady only shows how desperate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has become in his quest to undermine the MAGA, America First movement. DeSantis has abandoned the State of Florida, a state which is currently one massive hurricane away from a complete insurance market and housing collapse,” she wrote.

Trump shared Loomer’s article on his Truth Social site.

While Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis is a constant presence on the campaign trail with her husband, Melanie Trump has been keeping a low profile.