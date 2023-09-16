Former medical worker sentenced after forging doctor’s signature to obtain pills

An employee who was terminated from a medical office in The Villages has been sentenced after forging a doctor’s signature to obtain prescription medicine.

Lucy Bee Gallentine, 38, of the Villages of Parkwood, pleaded no contest earlier this month in Sumter County Court to three counts of possession of a controlled substance. In exchange for her plea, several fraud charges were dismissed.

She has been placed on probation for four years and has been ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

Gallentine was working at Lake Regional Medical Center Urgent Care at Creekside Medical at Lake Sumter when she began forging a doctor’s signature to obtain prescription medicine, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pittsburgh, Pa. native had taken a prescription for codeine capsules to a CVS Pharmacy in Lady Lake and successfully had it filled. She also had prescriptions filled for 60 Clonazepam twice at the Walgreens on Parr Drive in The Villages.

In 2021, she lost her driver’s license for six months and was placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. Gallentine had been arrested Oct. 8, 2020 after she was discovered sleeping at 1:20 a.m. in a silver 2019 Kia Sorento parked in the drive-through lane at Starbucks. She was “slumped over leaning on the driver’s door, passed out,” according to the arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The keys were in the ignition and the vehicle was running. A deputy had to knock on the window several times before Gallentine woke up. Gallentine said she had gone to the CVS Pharmacy to pick up medication for her son and then went to Starbucks to pick up an order for herself and her daughter.