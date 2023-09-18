Waterfront home in Village of Amelia sells for $250k more than 2017 sales price

A waterfront, designer home in the Village of Amelia has been sold for more than $250,000 above its previous sales price in 2017.

The 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,132-square-foot home located at 1819 Banberry Run in The Villages sold for $624,900 earlier this month.

According to a Zillow listing, the “Whispering Pine” designer home features multiple upgrades including a tiled Florida room, a gas fireplace with a television mounted above it, and a curved island with granite countertops in the kitchen.

The property is located near the Mallory Country Club and Championship Golf Course, and is just a few minutes away from Lake Sumter Landing.

Built in 2007, the home first sold new for $260,700. In 2017, the home sold for $369,900, according to Sumter county property records.

Last month, a home in the Village of Santo Domingo sold for $600,000, or more than double its 2018 sales price of $290,000.

Earlier this summer, a home in the Village of Pine Hills located along the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve sold for nearly double its 2016 sales price, garnering a profit of half a million dollars.