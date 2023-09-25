Villager’s golf cart stolen while attending church service

A Villager’s golf cart was stolen while he was attending a church service here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Villager drove his 2019 Onward Club Car golf cart on the evening of Sept. 16 to Fairway Christian Church on County Road 466. The weather was inclement, so he left the doors zipped up and the keys in the ignition.

When the man came out of worship service at about 7:30 p.m., he could not find his golf cart in the church parking lot. He contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to report the theft of the golf cart, valued at $12,000.

Deputies examined video surveillance from the church and saw images of the thief. They were able to identify the suspect as 60-year-old Mark Muldoon of The Villages, who has a long criminal history and has spent time in prison.

Deputies went to Muldoon’s home at 1404 Azteca Loop at 8:30 a.m. Friday and took him into custody on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Muldoon has a long troubled history here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown:

• This past May, Muldoon was armed with a broom when he allegedly caused a laceration to a man’s head.

• In 2021, Muldoon was arrested after head-butting a man in a dispute over a cell phone.

• In 2020, Muldoon was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.

• Muldoon had been banned from the square in 2015. That year, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail after a woman complained to a police officer that he had been grabbing at women’s arms and asking them to dance while at the square.

• Muldoon has had numerous other arrests, most of them stemming from intoxicated behavior.